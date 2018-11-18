Jinnah Sindh Medical University wins all Pakistan bilingual declamation contest

ISLAMABAD: Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi won the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion where youth from 49 premier institutions of the country participated in the contest.

The Chief of the Air Staff awarded prizes to the winners. First prize in English went to Sana Zehra of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, whereas second prize in English was won by Moomal Aziz of University of Karachi.

In Urdu debate, first prize was awarded to Abu Huraira of Cadet College Ormara, Gawadar and second was given to Mahjabeen Saleem of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi.

All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest is a regular feature on the academic training calendar of PAF Academy Asghar Khan since 1974.

The contest over the years has become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges, and institutions from Karachi to Khyber. Enthusiastic teams gather at Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan every year from all over the country and actively participate in the contest.