Sun Nov 18, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 18, 2018
PM Imran Khan grieved over demise of Haji Abdul Wahab

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of Ameer of Tablighi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.

In a statement issued by PM Office, the prime minister, who is in UAE on day-long visit, said late Haji Abdul Wahab would be remembered forever as a religious scholar and for his services for Islam.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the grieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

