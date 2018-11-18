tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of Ameer of Tablighi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.
In a statement issued by PM Office, the prime minister, who is in UAE on day-long visit, said late Haji Abdul Wahab would be remembered forever as a religious scholar and for his services for Islam.
He prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the grieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
