Fawad Chaudhry hails fuel ban on motorcyclists without helmet

Motorcyclist without helmet will not get fuel from any fuel station in Rawalpindi from December 1, the local administration announced on Saturday.

Read more : Petrol ban for bikers without helmet relaxed till Dec 1



In a Twitter post, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir said that fueling stations in the city have been directed not to refuel the motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

Hours later, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hailed the announcement as "brilliant idea" which he thinks is even better than implementation of helmet law that led to 63 percent reduction in head injuries.



