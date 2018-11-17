Illegal allocation of land continues despite judicial orders

HALA: Corruption cases regarding the illegal allotment of state-owned land in Sindh continue in spite of Supreme Court issuing orders against them.



Reports citing sources revealed that while the concerned department of Sindh’s Matiari district has identified concerned individuals and revoked the unlawful allotment of land on paper, the encroached upon land is still under possession of the land-grabbers.

Moreover, it was revealed that that the Sindh Forest has also failed to recover thousands of acres of costly land while adding that officials of the department instead of recovering the land have allegedly been receiving money from the occupiers.

The case regarding the illegal allotment of state-owned land is presently under hearing.