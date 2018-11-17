Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin make their marriage Instagram official

There were some major speculations about supermodel Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber’s marriage after being spotted at a New York City courthouse some time back. Although they didn’t confirm the news at that time but the couple has just made it Instagram official to the whole world.



Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status crystal clear to his 102.6 million Instagram followers: "My wife is awesome."

Hours after Justin Bieber made his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Instagram official on his account by calling her his "awesome wife," Baldwin has her marital status official on her own by changing her handle to her married name. Baldwin's username is now @haileybieber on Instagram, aka Mrs. Justin Bieber.

While 24-year-old Baldwin, remains @haileybaldwin on Twitter for now, though that may be because the username @haileybieber is in use by someone else. She also remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Facebook account.

Baldwin and Bieber started dating in June this year and reportedly got engaged in early July.

"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," Bieber wrote on Instagram in July when he originally confirmed his engagement to Baldwin. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."







