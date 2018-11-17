close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2018
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin make their marriage Instagram official

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

There were some major speculations about supermodel Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber’s marriage after being spotted at a New York City courthouse some time back. Although they didn’t confirm the news at that time but the couple has just made it Instagram official to the whole world.

Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status crystal clear to his 102.6 million Instagram followers: "My wife is awesome."

My wife is awesome

Hours after Justin Bieber made his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Instagram official on his account by calling her his "awesome wife," Baldwin has her marital status official on her own by changing her handle to her married name. Baldwin's username is now @haileybieber on Instagram, aka Mrs. Justin Bieber.

While 24-year-old Baldwin, remains @haileybaldwin on Twitter for now, though that may be because the username @haileybieber is in use by someone else. She also remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Facebook account.

Baldwin and Bieber started dating in June this year and reportedly got engaged in early July.

"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," Bieber wrote on Instagram in July when he originally confirmed his engagement to Baldwin. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

