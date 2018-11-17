Sindh Police starts biometric record verification service

KARACHI: With an aim to improve department's performance, Sindh police on Friday formally launched Biometric Verification Service for individual record authentications with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) .

DIG IT Sultan Ali Khawaja, in a briefing at the meeting chaired by the IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, has revealed that the Sindh police and NADRA had entered an agreement with regard to the service earlier.

Sultan Ali Khawaja said that the software would help the police to verify the record of individual with biometric, adding that it would also help to identify the unknown dead bodies.

He said the training of the field staffers of Sindh police for using the software would be started from November 19, adding that the service is available at the Central Police Office (CPO) while the offices of all SSPs of the districts have been provided palm devices, which are linked to the CPO office.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh expressed gratitude to the NADRA officials for providing the facility to Sindh police which would surely help the operation and investigation departments of police in their routine investigations and operations against the criminals.

He also appreciated the DIG IT and Director IT of Sindh police for their efforts over successful launching of the service.