New Zealand fight back with Williamson fifty

ABU DHABI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson completed a half century to lead his team´s fightback on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Williamson cut leg-spinner Yasir Shah towards backward point for a two to reach his 27th half century with five boundaries, anchoring his team´s fightback after they were 81-3 at lunch.

Williamson and Henry Nicholls on 25 not out had added 65 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with New Zealand at 104-3.

Yasir had derailed New Zealand´s progress in the first session with wickets of opener Tom Latham (13) and Ross Taylor (two) in his first spell.

New Zealand openers Jeet Raval and Latham survived some anxious moments before pace spearhead Mohammad Abbas had Raval edging to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed after scoring seven.

Yasir, who had to endure a tough last week due to the death of his mother, had Latham caught at mid-wicket off a loose drive with the fourth ball of his first over.

In his fourth over Yasir had Taylor caught behind with a sharp leg-break, leaving New Zealand at 39-3. Yasir has figures of 2-53.

New Zealand handed Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out pacer Tim Southee.