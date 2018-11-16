Ali Mohammad contradicts Fawad’s comments on Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs today said the Federal Cabinet in its meeting on Thursday did not discuss the conduct of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.



Contradicting the statement of Information Minister Fawad Ch, who a day earlier had asserted that the cabinet was disappointed with Sadiq Sanjrani's ruling to bar him from the House, Ali Mohammad Khan said there was no discussion on the matter.

A minister, however, raised the issue, he further said.

The minister was responding to Senator Raza Rabbani's speech in the House who took exception to Fawad's remarks after the cabinet meeting.

No dictator had the audacity to say anything against the Senate chairman or the National Assembly speaker but today aspersions are raised on the Senate chairman,” Rabbani said.

Talking to media persons, Fawad also made it clear that he was voted in by the people, while Sanjrani was not elected as such. Fawad even went on to caution that if the Senate chairman was unable to bring order and balance in running the House, then the government would have to think over its strategy on the matter.