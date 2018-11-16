SP Tahir Khan Dawar laid to rest amid tears, tribute in Peshawar





PESHAWAR: Martyred Superintendent Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar was laid to rest in Peshawar amid tears and tribute late on Thursday.

The funeral prayers for martyred officer were offered at Police Lines in Peshawar Thursday evening and he was buried in Hayatabad graveyard late night. Bereaved relatives, security officials, tribal elders, and hundreds of commoners attended his last rites. He was given Guard of Honour by police.



KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Corps Commander Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, IG KP Salahuddin Mehsud, Shehram Tarakai, KP government spokesman Ajmal Wazir, and a large number of other people were also among the attendees.

SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was found dead in Nangarhar earlier this week. His martyrdom was confirmed by the Afghan government.



Earlier, Afghan officials handed over the body of SP Dawar to a Pakistani delegation. Pakistan had expressed concern over inordinate delay in handing over mortal remains of Shaheed SP Tahir Dawar by Afghan authorities.

The body was received at the Torkham border by a tribal jirga led by Dawar’s cousin MNA Mohsin Dawar. State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi along with KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousfazi was also present at the border.