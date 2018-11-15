Pakistan expresses concern over inordinate delay in handing over body of SP Tahir Dawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concern over inordinate delay in handing over mortal remains of Shaheed SP Tahir Dawar by Afghan authorities.



Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted "Pakistan expresses concern over inordinate delay in handing over mortal remains of Shaheed SP Tahir Dawar and the fact that the handing over was linked to insistence on non diplomatic procedures and non official individuals resulting in avoidable pain to the Shaheed’s family."

The spokesman added that "Diplomatic and humanitarian norms need to be observed, especially in such circumstances."

Earlier, in a statement here Thursday the ISPR said, "Brutal murder of SP Tahir in Afghanistan is highly condemnable. We have lost a brave police officer."

It further says Tahir Dawar's abduction, move to Afghanistan, murder and follow up behaviour of Afghan authorities raise questions which indicate involvement or resources more than a terrorist organisation in Afghanistan.

While investigations by Pakistani authorities are in process, we reiterate that Afghan security forces to cooperate in border fencing and bilateral border security coordination to deny use of Afghan territory against Pakistan, it added.



Tahir Dawar had gone missing in Islamabad on October 26 and nobody in the government and the police had any clue about his whereabouts. Teams of the Peshawar Police were at the Torkham crossing point on the second day on Tuesday to receive the body of the slain senior cop. However, they didn't receive it till late Tuesday evening. The police had even made arrangements for his funeral prayers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar since Tuesday.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai told reporters that the police party and officials waited for the body of Dawar at Torkham. He added the body could not be handed over on Wednesday.