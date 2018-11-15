Afghan officials hand over SP Tahir Dawar's body to Pakistan: sources

Afghan officials have finally handed over the dead body of martyred police officer Tahir Khan Dawar to Pakistani authorities, Geo News reported quoting sources on Thursday.

According to officials, the body was handed over to tribal chieftains who was led by MNA Mohsin Dawar.

State minister Shahryar Afridi, Shaukat Yousafzai and KP government spokesman were also present at Torkham border to receive the body.

Later, the coffin wrapped in Pakistani flag was sent to Peshawar for burial.



The martyred SSP went missing from Islamabad last month.



Mohsin Dawar has held talks with Afghan officials to shift the body to Pakistan.

Geo News correspondent from Torkham reported that the body has been dispatched to the border crossing from Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Meanwhile, Amjad Dawar, the son of the martyred police officer, is also among the people who have gathered to receive the body.