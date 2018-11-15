Voting for two Senate seats underway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Senate by-election on two seats from Punjab began on Thursday with provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain as the Returning Officer.
Polling will continue from 9 am to 6 pm without any break at the Punjab Assembly building which has been declared the polling station.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Walid Iqbal and PML-N''s Saud Majeed are contesting for the general Senate seat while PTI''s Seemee Ezdi and PML-N''s Saira Afzal Tarar are contesting for a reserved seat of woman.
These two senate seats from Punjab had fallen vacant after Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhter Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N were denotified for holding dual-nationality.
As many as 369 Members Punjab Assmebly (MPAs) will cast their votes out of a total number of 371 while PTI and the allies have 194 votes as compared to 173 votes of the PML-N.
According to the Provincial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the voters will not be allowed to carry mobile phone or camera inside the polling station while a voter must be in possession of the original Punjab Assembly card to cast the vote.
