Ishaq Dar repatriation: SC directs NAB to response UK’s questionnaire within month

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to answer the questionnaire given by United Kingdom's Home Department in regard of repatriation of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, within a month.



A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in connection with return of PML-N leader to the country.

During course of proceedings, the chief justice irked on continuous absence of Dar from the courts and said that now he (Ishaq Dar) run out of excuses to delay his return as he is not suffering from any disease.

The CJP remarked that Dar himself said that now he will return to Pakistan when there would be justice in the country, which reflects that he had no excuse of any disease.

Meanwhile, Additional Attorney General informed the bench that the United Kingdom’s Home Department has sent questions regarding Dar’s return.

He added that the questions were forwarded to the NAB, and the anti-graft watchdog will submit its response to the UK High Commission.

Subsequently, the bench directed NAB to submit its answers to the British HC and submit a report to the bench within a month.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.