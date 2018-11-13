Asad Umar shares PTI govt’s vision on economy with IMF delegation

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Minister Asad Umar held a meeting with the visiting IMF mission led by Harald Finger here Tuesday.



The Mission leader shared his initial assessment with the Finance Minister on various sectors of the economy, following the delegation's interaction with officials of relevant ministries and entities.

The Finance Minister shared with the delegation, PTI government’s vision on economy. He referred to the corrective measures being taken to remove imbalances in the economy and said that the new government had come to power with an agenda of wide ranging reforms.

He said that the government has a strong resolve for implementing deep structural and institutional reforms. It is committed to safeguarding the poor and vulnerable segments of the society and shall invest more in social protection, human development and creating employment opportunities, the Minister added.

"Along with structural and governance reforms, revival of domestic industry and export sector are high priorities of the Government."

He said Pakistan looked forward to receiving IMF support for government’s efforts aimed at achieving an economic turnaround.

The Mission will continue its discussions with the relevant authorities during the next several days.