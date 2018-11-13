Military top brass vows continued support to all state institutions

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired 215th Corps Commanders' Conference at GHQ.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, in its statement said, the forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

"Progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along Eastern Border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens were also discussed."

Efforts to continue for enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

Forum expressed its resolve for continued support to all state institutions for ensuring writ of the state and rule of law.