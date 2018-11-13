Ex-Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah seeks pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah has filed an application for pre-arrest bail in the Sindh High Court in a case pertaining to allotment of land, according to Geo News on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Bureau which is investigating the matter of irregularities in allotment of Malir Development Authority's' land, has summoned Shah for interrogation on November 2, but according to Geo News, he has refused to appear before the anti-graft body.

In the application, the Sindh High Court has been requested to bar the NAB from arresting Qaim Ali Shah. The applicant, however, maintained that he has no objection to the NAB inquiry.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that earlier two reports into allotment of lands in Malir Development Authority did not have name of the former chief minister, but the third one mentioned his name prompting the NAB to summon him for interrogation.