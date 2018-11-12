Mon Nov 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2018
Advertisement

PM instructs Speaker to set up Ethics Committee after Mushahidullah speech

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed Speaker Senate to take immediate steps to set up an Ethic Committee from both sides of houses, Special Assistant to PM Naeem ul Haque said.

Haque took to Twitter saying "after shameless profanity initiated by PMLN in the Senate and to avoid such nonsense from occurring again PM has instructed Speaker to take immediate steps to set up an Ethics committee from both sides for both houses to ensure avoidance of such incidents again."

On Monday, Senate witnessed uproar after PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan criticised PTI government and PM Imran Khan. The Senator also used foul language.

The PTI senators the PML-N leader to check his language and apologise—which he refused.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan