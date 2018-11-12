PM instructs Speaker to set up Ethics Committee after Mushahidullah speech

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed Speaker Senate to take immediate steps to set up an Ethic Committee from both sides of houses, Special Assistant to PM Naeem ul Haque said.



Haque took to Twitter saying "after shameless profanity initiated by PMLN in the Senate and to avoid such nonsense from occurring again PM has instructed Speaker to take immediate steps to set up an Ethics committee from both sides for both houses to ensure avoidance of such incidents again."

On Monday, Senate witnessed uproar after PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan criticised PTI government and PM Imran Khan. The Senator also used foul language.

The PTI senators the PML-N leader to check his language and apologise—which he refused.