Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Video: Veteran TV actor loses his patience with people's smartphone obsession

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

Share

Irritated by people's obsession with smartphones, Ayub Khoso, veteran Pakistan TV actor   has urged them to keep their phones away while sitting together.

In order to convey his message, the actor recently recorded a video at a roadside restaurant where he is accompanied by a couple of friends.

In the video, Khoso is seen taking smartphones from his friends and putting them in a plastic bag.

 While taking phone into his custody, the actor asks his friends and his audience to refrain  from using phones while hanging out with friends talk to each other instead of engrossing in their devices.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan