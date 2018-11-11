Video: Veteran TV actor loses his patience with people's smartphone obsession

Irritated by people's obsession with smartphones, Ayub Khoso, veteran Pakistan TV actor has urged them to keep their phones away while sitting together.

In order to convey his message, the actor recently recorded a video at a roadside restaurant where he is accompanied by a couple of friends.

In the video, Khoso is seen taking smartphones from his friends and putting them in a plastic bag.

While taking phone into his custody, the actor asks his friends and his audience to refrain from using phones while hanging out with friends talk to each other instead of engrossing in their devices.