Sat Nov 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 10, 2018
Advertisement

India violates ceasefire again, woman injured: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces carried out ceasefire violations again on Saturday evening, injuring a woman in Basghar sector near Bhimber.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, 20 years old Tania Bibi, daughter of Amanat Ali, was injured due to unprovoked Indian firing in Bagsar sector near Bhimber.

The injured woman was a resident of village Gujrakh.

Pakistani troops responded effectively, silencing the guns of Indian forces.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan