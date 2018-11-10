India violates ceasefire again, woman injured: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces carried out ceasefire violations again on Saturday evening, injuring a woman in Basghar sector near Bhimber.



According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, 20 years old Tania Bibi, daughter of Amanat Ali, was injured due to unprovoked Indian firing in Bagsar sector near Bhimber.

The injured woman was a resident of village Gujrakh.

Pakistani troops responded effectively, silencing the guns of Indian forces.