Pilgrims stranded in Iraq sent back to Pakistan: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office of Saturday said Pakistan embassy in Iraq has successfully sent back Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iraq.

In a Twitter post, Dr Mohammad Faisal welcomed the pilgrims back to Pakistan and said that an inquiry is being initiated against the tour operator whose inefficiency led to the problems for Pakistan.

He applauded Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq Sajid Bilal and his team for the effort they put to held the pilgrims .

According to Geo News, the pilgrims would arrive in Pakistan on Sunday via a foreign airline.

More than 100 pilgrims who were to arrive in Lahore via Dubai three days ago were left stranded when their guide abandoned them and disappeared along with their passports.