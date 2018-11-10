Sat November 10, 2018
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Why Zardari fears arrest?

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan's biggest ever private sector IPO

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform's entry into Pakistan

Sports

Web Desk
November 10, 2018

Imam-ul-Haq returns to squad after precautionary tests


ABU DHABI: Imam-ul-Haq was discharged  from the hospital after his scans returned clear  as he had underwent 'precautionary tests' following a blow to the helmet during the second day-night ODI against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

During the match Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire after a short delivery from New Zealand's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital precautionary tests. Pakistan were on 54/0 when he was retired hurt.

According to PCB Imam will remain under the team physio's observation for next few hours as his scans returned clear.

Earlier, the team management had said Imam will undergo CT scans and will be kept in observation for the next 48 hours.

When he was batting on 16 the first ball of the 13th over from Lockie Ferguson struck grille of his helmet. Ferguson's bouncer had beaten Imam for pace as he tried to pull it.

Soon after the incident, Imam stumbled towards the floor. Moments later, he was lying down with his eyes closed, although he did not lose consciousness. During a lengthy examination by doctors on field, he continued to look dazed and unfocused even after getting back on his feet .

The opener  wanted to continue with bat, but it appeared hard as he hobbled briefly from a stationary position after batting partner Fakhar Zaman and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson checked on him.

Umpire Shozab Raza intervened and signaled for the doctors to help Imam off the field. A PCB spokesperson had confirmed that Imam was conscious inside the ambulance while being driven to the hospital.

Imam had just returned to the side for this ODI series after a freak finger injury in the second Test against Australia last month.

MATCH SUMMARY

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday but the team’s six-wicket victory over the Black Caps muted by the fact that Imam-ul-Haq left the ground with a head injury when he was on 16.

On the pitch, pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Shaheen´s 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.

With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.



Imam-ul-Haq's head injury clouds Pakistan big win

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

PCB refutes accusations, responds to Sethi's legal notice

´Outstanding´ England cruise to victory over Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Facebook stops requiring arbitration of sexual harassment claims

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

