Macron´s proposal for EU army 'very insulting': Trump





PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron´s suggestion for a joint European army was "very insulting," Donald Trump said Friday on arriving in Paris for ceremonies to mark the end of World War 1.

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia," the US president said.

"Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!"