Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

ABU DHABI: Scoreboard from the second one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday:

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the second day-night international of three ODIs. Green shirts outplayed Kiwis by six wickets to level three-match series 1-1.

Player of the match Shaheen´s 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored for New Zealand with a laborious 120-ball 86 not out and added 75 for the fifth wicket with Henry Nicholls.

Imam was forced to retire after a delivery from Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet when he was on 16, making him dizzy before he was rushed to hospital. The team management has said that he will undergo CT scans and will be monitored for the next 48 hours.

With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.

SCOREBOARD

===============================================================

Bating New Zealand

===============================================================

G. Worker b Hafeez 28

C. Munro c Hafeez b Shaheen 13

K. Williamson run out 1

R. Taylor not out 86

T. Latham b Shaheen 1

H. Nicholls b Hasan 33

C. de Grandhomme c Hasan b Shadab 3

T. Southee c Imam b Shaheen 13

I. Sodhi b Shaheen 13

T. Boult b Hasan 1

L. Ferguson not out 1

===============================================================

Extras: (lb 6, nb1, w 9) 16

---------------------------------------------------------------



Total: (for nine wkts: 50 overs) 209

===============================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Munro), 2-25 (Williamson), 3-71 (Worker), 4-73 (Latham), 5-148 (Nicholls), 6-157 (de Grandhomme), 7-177 (Southee), 8-198 (Sodhi), 9-199 (Boult)

=============================================================Bowling: NEW ZEALAND



=============================================================

Ashraf 7-1-26-0 (1w)

Shaheen 9-1-38-4 (6w)

Hasan 9-0-59-2 (1nb)

Hafeez 10-0-31-1 (1w)

Shadab 10-1-25-1 (1w)

Wasim 5-0-24-0

=============================================================

Bating Pakistan

===============================================================

Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt 16

Fakhar Zaman c Sodhi b Ferguson 88

Babar Azam c Nocholls b Ferguson 46

Mohammad Hafeez not out 27

Shoaib Malik c Sodhi b Ferguson 10

Sarfraz Ahmed c Latham b Sodhi 13

Shadab Khan not out 2

===============================================================

Extras: (lb1, w9) 10

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for four wkts; 40.3 overs) 212

===============================================================

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-155 (Zaman), 2-156 (Azam), 3-177 (Malik), 4-204 (Sarfraz)

Note: Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt after being hit by a short delivery from Lockie Ferguson with the score at 54-0

=============================================================

Bowling: PAKISTAN



===============================================================

Boult 10-0-60-0 (2w)

Southee 9.3-0-48-0 (1w)

Ferguson 10-0-60-3 (1w)

Williamson 1-0-7-0

Sodhi 6-2-21-1 (1w)

de Grandhomme 4-0-15-0

=============================================================

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets

Player of the match: Shaheen Afridi

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)