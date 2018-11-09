MQM-P expels Farooq Sattar from party

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to expel its former leader Farooq Sattar from the party.
In a session of Rabitta Committee, it was decided to cut all ties with Sattar and directed all party workers not have any form of contact with him.
The meeting was held in Bahadurabad today November 9 where MQM-P also cancelled Farooq Sattar’s basic party membership.
Sources said Farooq Sattar was expelled due to violation of rules.
