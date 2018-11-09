Junaid Khan out of series as New Zealand bat in second ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Pakistan suffered an injury setback, to pace spearhead Junaid Khan, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.
New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan brought in Faheem Ashraf for Junaid.
The last match of the series is in Dubai on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
ABU DHABI: Pakistan suffered an injury setback, to pace spearhead Junaid Khan, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.
New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan brought in Faheem Ashraf for Junaid.
The last match of the series is in Dubai on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Comments