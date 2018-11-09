Fri November 09, 2018
AFP
November 9, 2018

Junaid Khan out of series as New Zealand bat in second ODI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan suffered an injury setback, to pace spearhead Junaid Khan, as New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team management said Junaid suffered a toe injury on his right foot and will be out of the series.

New Zealand stayed faithful to the same combination which won the first one-day international by 47 runs, also played in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan brought in Faheem Ashraf for Junaid.

The last match of the series is in Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Umpires: Nigel LIong (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Joe Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

