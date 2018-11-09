Fri November 09, 2018
World

AFP
November 9, 2018

Syria regime attack kills 22 rebels in truce zone

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces killed 22 rebels overnight near Idlib province, in the deadliest such attack in an area where a recent truce is to be enforced, a monitor said Friday.

Fighting erupted when government troops seized a position in a rural area in the north of neighbouring Hama province that had been held by the Jaish al-Izza group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.


