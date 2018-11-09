Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights
‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

HANGZHOU: The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor made "his" debut at the ongoing fifth World Internet Conference in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The news anchor, based on the latest AI technology, has a male image with a voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person. "He" learns from live broadcasting videos by himself and can read texts as naturally as a professional news anchor.

The AI news anchor was jointly developed by Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run media outlet of China, and Chinese search engine company Sogou.com.

According to Xinhua, "he" has become a member of its reporting team and can work 24 hours a day on its official website and various social media platforms, reducing news production costs and improving efficiency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook ''unsend' feature to enable you to delete messages withing 10 minutes

Facebook ''unsend' feature to enable you to delete messages withing 10 minutes

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone

Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone
Load More load more

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Ronaldo, Messi still best but won´t win Ballon d´Or: Mbappe

Ronaldo, Messi still best but won´t win Ballon d´Or: Mbappe

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report