Pakistan had turned down Aafia's release in exchange of Raymond Davis, claims sister

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan in the past had turned down US offer to released Dr Aafia Siddiqui in exchange of CIA operative Raymond Davis, claimed sister of imprisoned neuroscientist Dr Fouzia Siddiqui.



Talking to Geo News, Dr Fouzia further claimed that Washington had also extended the same offer in exchange for Brigadier Bowe Bergdahl, a former US army officer who spent years in Afghan Taliban captivity until his release in 2014.

She went on to say Pakistan also missed an opportunity of seeking a presidential pardon for Dr Aafia from ex-president Barack Obama.

However, Siddiqui said, the incumbent government has informed her about the substantial development over the issue of Dr Aafia, therefore, "I am optimistic about the release of my sister after it."

She added, "I have much more expectations from PM Imran Khan over Dr Aafia. I am 100 percent optimistic my sister is coming to Pakistan soon."

"United States is ready to released Dr Aafia, but the government of Pakistan has to take the practical steps," Siddiqui added.

Washington has asked Pakistan to fulfill the legal requirements, she said.

Earlier, in reply to a question about Dr. Aafia, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has raised this issue very effectively with the United States during US envoy Alice Wells' recent visit to Islamabad.

He said he would share information with the media when there is a substantial development on the matter.