Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Port Qasim's protestants planning to stage a sit-in at parliament house front over ignored demands

Dock workers are protesting for acceptance of their demands on 45th day of their sit-in camp established by Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA outside Karachi Press Club.
KARACHI: Protesting dock workers of Port Qasim are planning to stage a sit-in in front of parliament house Islamabad simultaneously along with Karachi protest for acceptance of their demands. 

Dock workers continued their protest in front of Karachi Press Club here on the 45th consecutive day.

This protest was called by the Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA to get their issues solved by federation government and Port Qasim authorities. 

Hundreds of workers participated in the sit-in on Thursday and chanted slogans citing their demands.

Union President Akhlaq Ahmed Khan stressed upon the five months pending salaries of dock workers; demands for identity cards to be issued without any further delay and Dock Workers Act 1974 be implemented in letter and spirit at Port Qasim.

He said that on the assurance of few parliamentarians, they postponed their ultimatum for marching towards Sindh governor house but no support was provided. 

"Our delegation including Secretary General Hussain Badshah, Additional Secretary General Abdul Wahid, Qari Ziaullah and others were in Islamabad for a week to visit parliamentarians," he said.

They have already met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Parliamentary Secretary Capt. Retd. Jameel Khan, MNAs Gul Zafar Khan, Aslam Khan, Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, Jam Abdul Karim, Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri. 

"Our delegation has presented them demands and urged to raise voice for workers on the assembly floor", he added. 

