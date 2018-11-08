Shop owners protest as anti-encroachment drive enters fourth day in Karachi

KARACHI: As the anti-encroachment drive launched in the city’s Saddar area undergoes its fourth day on Thursday, shop owners have begun a demonstration against the cleanup.

According to reports, the shop owners took to streets outside the Empress Market in the area, condemning the destruction caused by authorities of their shops.

They complained further that in spite of the Karachi Cetropolitan Corporation (KMC) along with other departments getting paid by them since the past 50 years, the demolition had continued.

Moreover, the disgruntled owners demanded for an alternative place for their businesses, a failure to which would result in the continuation of protests.

Upon the subject, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar stated to the media: “We want to return the city and Empress Market to its original state. We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. Contracts of all those areas that KMC had given under rent have been terminated.”

He went on to say: “We will not take away anyone’s livelihood, we just want to remove the encroachments. If anyone takes the law into their hands we will take action against them.”

In reference to the protesting shop owners, the mayor stated that the demonstrations were unlawful and that: “All institutions should comply with SC’s orders and we will not let anything unlawful happen with anyone.”

“The business community is happy with the removal of encroachments. Those unemployed as result of the operation will be given an alternative space in another market,” he added further.

The procedure has been ongoing since the past three days at Saddar’s Zaibunnisa Street, Tibet Centre and Akbar Road, upon the directives of the Supreme Court of removing illegal encroachments from the metropolis’ Saddar area and the connecting localities.

Earlier on October 27, the apex court had ordered the removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi within a span of 15 days.