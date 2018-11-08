Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shop owners protest as anti-encroachment drive enters fourth day in Karachi

KARACHI: As the anti-encroachment drive launched in the city’s Saddar area undergoes its fourth day on Thursday, shop owners have begun a demonstration against the cleanup.

According to reports, the shop owners took to streets outside the Empress Market in the area, condemning the destruction caused by authorities of their shops.

They complained further that in spite of the Karachi Cetropolitan Corporation (KMC) along with other departments getting paid by them since the past 50 years, the demolition had continued.

Moreover, the disgruntled owners demanded for an alternative place for their businesses, a failure to which would result in the continuation of protests.

Photo: Geo News.

Upon the subject, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar stated to the media: “We want to return the city and Empress Market to its original state. We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. Contracts of all those areas that KMC had given under rent have been terminated.”

He went on to say: “We will not take away anyone’s livelihood, we just want to remove the encroachments. If anyone takes the law into their hands we will take action against them.”

In reference to the protesting shop owners, the mayor stated that the demonstrations were unlawful and that: “All institutions should comply with SC’s orders and we will not let anything unlawful happen with anyone.”

“The business community is happy with the removal of encroachments. Those unemployed as result of the operation will be given an alternative space in another market,” he added further.

The procedure has been ongoing since the past three days at Saddar’s Zaibunnisa Street, Tibet Centre and Akbar Road, upon the directives of the Supreme Court of removing illegal encroachments from the metropolis’ Saddar area and the connecting localities.

Earlier on October 27, the apex court had ordered the removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi within a span of 15 days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

Pakistan, China sign treaty on transfer of sentenced persons
Athar Minallah’s appointment as IHC top judge gets parliamentary approval

Athar Minallah’s appointment as IHC top judge gets parliamentary approval
42 remaining PM House vehicles to be auctioned on Nov 15

42 remaining PM House vehicles to be auctioned on Nov 15
How to get residence in PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

How to get residence in PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report