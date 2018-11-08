Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

World

AFP
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Lisbon - Forget swiping though endless profiles. Dating apps are using artificial intelligence to suggest where to go on a first date, recommend what to say and even find a partner who looks like your favourite celebrity.

Until recently smartphone dating apps -- such as Tinder which lets you see in real time who is available and "swipe" if you wish to meet someone -- left it up to users to ask someone out and then make the date go well.

But to fight growing fatigue from searching through profiles in vain, the online dating sector is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help arrange meetings in real life and act as a dating coach.

These new uses for AI -- the science of programming computers to reproduce human processes like thinking and decision making -- by dating apps were highlighted at the four-day Web Summit which wraps up Thursday in Lisbon.

Online dating pioneer eHarmony announced it is developing an AI-enabled feature which nudges users to suggest meeting in person after they have been chatting in the app for a while.

"There is a lot of activity on dating apps but by and large there is not a lot of dates," eHarmony CEO Grant Langston told the annual tech gathering.

"Guys don´t know how to ask, it´s astounding really how many people need help and we think we can do that in an automated way."

- ´Takes pressure off´ -

British dating app Loveflutter plans to use AI to analyse chats between its users to determine their compatibility and suggest when they should meet.

"We will ping a message saying ´You are getting along really well, why don´t you go on your first date´," said Loveflutter co-founder Daigo Smith.

Loveflutter already suggests places to go on a first date that are equidistant from both people´s homes using information from Foursquare, an app that helps smartphone users find nearby restaurants, bars and clubs.

"It kind of takes the pressure off organising that first date," said Smith.

Tinder founder Sean Rad said AI will "create better user experiences" and predicted iPhone´s Siri Voice assistant would in the future act as a matchmaker.

- Voice activated -

An entirely voice operated dating app called AIMM which uses AI to mirror a human matchmaking service is already being tested in Denver where it has about 1,000 users.

When you open the app, a soothing voice asks questions about what you like to do on a date or where you would like to travel.

It then suggests suitable matches based on your personality. Once you have picked one you would like to meet, the app tells you about them.

After several days the app will help set up a time for a phone call between you and your match -- and give advice for your first date based on what it knows about the other person.

"It will say things like ´based on her personality inclination she is a traditional person, I would recommend dinner and a walk´," said Kevin Teman, the app´s developer.

The app also reminds you to ask questions "about the things that are important to you" during the date, he added.

After the date, the app checks in with both people to see how it went and recommend whether they should continue to see each other or keep looking.

Teman hopes to make it available across the United States early next year.

- Celebrity lookalikes -

Badoo, a London-based dating app, is now using AI and facial recognition technology to let users find a match that looks like anyone at all, including their ex or celebrity crush.

Users can upload a picture of someone and the app will find lookalikes among Badoo´s more than 400 million users worldwide.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone and singer Beyonce are the most searched for celebrities globally since Badoo introduced the feature -- dubbed Lookalikes -- last year.

However not everyone is convinced that AI can aid the search for love.

Among the doubters at the Web Summit was UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said he was "a little bit sceptical" it could help "people chose their soul mates".

"I´m very happy I have chosen my soulmate by traditional methods," said the former Portuguese prime minister, who is married to a Lisbon city councillor, in his opening address to the gathering on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Delhi´s toxic air spikes after Diwali firework frenzy

Delhi´s toxic air spikes after Diwali firework frenzy
12 killed in California bar shooting

12 killed in California bar shooting
'Go live somewhere else': Virat Kohli rant sparks backlash

'Go live somewhere else': Virat Kohli rant sparks backlash
Gunman among several people killed in US bar shooting

Gunman among several people killed in US bar shooting
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report