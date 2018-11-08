Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Pakistan's JF-17 thunder enthralls spectators at Zhuhai air show in China

ZHUHAI: JF-17 Thunder exhibited its dazzling aerial performance in front of the delegations of various air forces and aviation industries on the third day of Zhuhai Air Show in China.

The breathtaking aerial display by the seasoned aerobatics pilot wing commander Zeeshan Baryar included some stunning maneuvers like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed pass and inverted flight.

An over fifteen minutes jaw dropping performance by ‘Pride of The Nation’, JF-17 Thunder, concluded with the trademark vertical rolls and disappearing in the blue skies of Zhuhai, leaving behind hundreds of spellbound spectators. The mesmerized audience applauded the Thundery performance as it landed back.

Besides aerial display, one JF-17 has been put on static display showing off its range of weapons. Large number of spectators including the potential buyers and enthusiasts are taking keen interest in JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

PAF contingent is participating in 12th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition being held form 6th November to 11th November, 2018 at Zhuhai, China.

The sleek and lethal fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder stands prominent in its own class of combat aircraft, indigenously produced by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra in collaboration with China.

