Asia Bibi lawyer offered asylum in Netherlands

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government has offered lawyer of Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi temporary asylum in the Netherlands, spokesperson said Thursday.



Separately, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok also tweeted that the European country has offered Saif-ul-Mulook ‘a place in the Shelter City program in the Netherlands for human rights defenders at risk’.



" The situation of Asia Bibi has our full attention," he added.

