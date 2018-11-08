Thu November 08, 2018
Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for over six months now.

The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s reception in May. If rumours are to be believed, the couple might be tying the knot sometime in 2019 now that both the actors’ families are fond of them. 

Recently Alia, in a feature for Vogue India, said that she might have found the special one. When asked about the dialogue in her film Dear Zindagi where the actress asks “Is there someone like the one? What is this perfect one exactly? Mere liye toh koi perfect hona chahiye na,”, Alia replied, “Yeah, I think I have”.

The ‘Raazi’ starlet further added that she is an ‘affectionate, beautiful person’ when in love.

“I have stars and a halo on my head, and I’m walking around with rainbows. I like to keep it simple and sweet,” she said.

The actress also opened about her idea of love. She revealed that the first time she fell in love was when she was in kindergarten.

She also added that she doesn’t like the idea of sharing personal details openly but does not try to hide her feelings either.

“Actors, in general, are very vulnerable. Ours is the life on display for constant judgment. I’m very affected by judgements about my professional life. I even get worked up if my director is stressed about something. I can only act in front of one camera.”

Alia and Ranbir started dating each other after they met on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019. 

