Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 1st ODI

ABU DHABI: Scoreboard from the first one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday:

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the first match of three ODIs. Kiwis thrashed Green shirts by 47 runs to take lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

New Zealand scored 266-9 in 50 overs, while chasing a big target , Pakistan were all out on 219 in 47.2 overs .

Player of the match

T Boult took three wickets to be declared player of the match



SCOREBOARD

===============================================================



New Zealand

===============================================================

G. Worker c Sarfraz b Shaheen 1

C. Munro lbw b Shaheen 29

K. Williamson c Hafeez b Shadab 27

L. Taylor b Wasim 80

T. Latham lbw b Shadab 68

H. Nicholls lbw b Shadab 0

C. de Grandhomme c Azam b Shadab 0

T. Southee c Junaid b Shaheen 20

I. Sodhi c Shadab b Shaheen 24

L. Ferguson not out 3

T. Boult not out 8

===============================================================

Extras: (lb3, w3) 6

---------------------------------------------------------------



Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 266

===============================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Worker), 2-36 (Munro), 3-78 (Williamson), 4-208 (Latham), 5-208 (Nicholls), 6-208 (de Grandhomme), 7-210 (Taylor), 8-252 (Sodhi), 9-254 (Southee)

Bowling from Pakistan

===============================================================

Junaid 9-1-56-0



Shaheen 8-1-46-4 (1w)

Hasan 9-0-62-0

Wasim 8-0-38-1 (1w)

Shadab 10-1-38-4 (1w)

Hafeez 6-0-23-0

===============================================================

Pakistan

===============================================================

Imam-ul-Haq c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 34

Fakhar Zaman b Boult 1

Babar Azam c Taylor b Boult 0

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Boult 0

Shoaib Malik c Williamson b de Grandhomme 30

Sarfraz Ahmed b de Grandhomme 64

Shadab Khan c Latham b Sodhi 7

Imad Wasim c de Grandhomme b Southee 50

Hasan Ali c Boult b Ferguson 16

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Ferguson 0

Junaid Khan not out 0

===============================================================

Extras: (lb4, nb1, w12) 17

Total: (all out; 47.2 overs) 219

===============================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Zaman), 2-8 (Azam), 3-8 (Hafeez), 4-71 (Imam), 5-73 (Malik), 6-85 (Shadab), 7-188 (Sarfraz), 8-219 (Wasim), 9-219 (Hasan)





Bowling from New Zealand

===============================================================

Boult 10-1-54-3 (6w)

Southee 9-1-31-1

Ferguson 9.2-0-36-3 (3w)

de Grandhomme 10-0-40-2 (1w)

Sodhi 9-0-54-1 (1nb, 2w)

===============================================================

Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs

Toss: New Zealand

Player of the match: T Boult

Umpires: Joe Wilson (WIS) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)