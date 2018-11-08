Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 1st ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Scoreboard from the first one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday:
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the first match of three ODIs. Kiwis thrashed Green shirts by 47 runs to take lead 1-0 in the three-match series.
New Zealand scored 266-9 in 50 overs, while chasing a big target , Pakistan were all out on 219 in 47.2 overs .
Player of the match
T Boult took three wickets to be declared player of the match
SCOREBOARD
===============================================================
New Zealand
===============================================================
G. Worker c Sarfraz b Shaheen 1
C. Munro lbw b Shaheen 29
K. Williamson c Hafeez b Shadab 27
L. Taylor b Wasim 80
T. Latham lbw b Shadab 68
H. Nicholls lbw b Shadab 0
C. de Grandhomme c Azam b Shadab 0
T. Southee c Junaid b Shaheen 20
I. Sodhi c Shadab b Shaheen 24
L. Ferguson not out 3
T. Boult not out 8
===============================================================
Extras: (lb3, w3) 6
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total: (for nine wkts; 50 overs) 266
===============================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Worker), 2-36 (Munro), 3-78 (Williamson), 4-208 (Latham), 5-208 (Nicholls), 6-208 (de Grandhomme), 7-210 (Taylor), 8-252 (Sodhi), 9-254 (Southee)
Bowling from Pakistan
===============================================================
Junaid 9-1-56-0
Shaheen 8-1-46-4 (1w)
Hasan 9-0-62-0
Wasim 8-0-38-1 (1w)
Shadab 10-1-38-4 (1w)
Hafeez 6-0-23-0
===============================================================
Pakistan
===============================================================
Imam-ul-Haq c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 34
Fakhar Zaman b Boult 1
Babar Azam c Taylor b Boult 0
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Boult 0
Shoaib Malik c Williamson b de Grandhomme 30
Sarfraz Ahmed b de Grandhomme 64
Shadab Khan c Latham b Sodhi 7
Imad Wasim c de Grandhomme b Southee 50
Hasan Ali c Boult b Ferguson 16
Shaheen Shah Afridi b Ferguson 0
Junaid Khan not out 0
===============================================================
Extras: (lb4, nb1, w12) 17
Total: (all out; 47.2 overs) 219
===============================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Zaman), 2-8 (Azam), 3-8 (Hafeez), 4-71 (Imam), 5-73 (Malik), 6-85 (Shadab), 7-188 (Sarfraz), 8-219 (Wasim), 9-219 (Hasan)
Bowling from New Zealand
===============================================================
Boult 10-1-54-3 (6w)
Southee 9-1-31-1
Ferguson 9.2-0-36-3 (3w)
de Grandhomme 10-0-40-2 (1w)
Sodhi 9-0-54-1 (1nb, 2w)
===============================================================
Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs
Toss: New Zealand
Player of the match: T Boult
Umpires: Joe Wilson (WIS) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
