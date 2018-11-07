Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Pakistan raises Dr Afia Siddiqui issue with US envoy Alice Wells

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has been raising the issue of Dr. Afia Siddiqui with US authorities regularly, Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs said, "Pakistan's Consul General in Houston pays Consular visits to Dr. Siddiqui, periodically, to inquire about her wellbeing and conveys her messages to Dr. Afia's family if any."

The issue of respecting the human and legal rights of Dr. Afia Siqqiqui was also raised in the meeting at MoFA with Ambassador Alice Wells on 6 November.

US side has promised to look into Pakistan request, the spokesman said.

The Foreign Minister will soon meet with the sister of Dr. Afia Siddique in Islamabad.

