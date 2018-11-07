MNAs Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar meet PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Wednesday.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari termed the meeting 'a great development'.
She took to Twitter saying, "PM Imran Khan has always spoken about the genuine grievances of the people of what was FATA - including on the floor of the NA. Now the 2 PTM MNAs will be involved in the development/merger policies relating to their area."
ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Wednesday.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari termed the meeting 'a great development'.
She took to Twitter saying, "PM Imran Khan has always spoken about the genuine grievances of the people of what was FATA - including on the floor of the NA. Now the 2 PTM MNAs will be involved in the development/merger policies relating to their area."
Comments