NUST combined convocation awards degrees to 215 graduates

ISLAMABAD: National University of Science and Technology (NUST) handed over degrees to more than two hundred graduates on Wednesday on completing Bachelor, Masters and PhD respectively.



As many as 215 NUST graduates received Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD degrees at the combined convocation of School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) and School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA), held at the NUST main campus.

Degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture and Industrial Design.

While addressing the convocation, chief guest by Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq, Secretary Defence felicitated the graduating students, parents and faculty and urged the graduates to contribute to the nation with the knowledge and skills gained at the country’s premier university.

He encouraged the alumni to incessantly explore new vistas of knowledge and innovation and transcend themselves as professionals in their respective fields.

Speaking next on the occasion, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, also appreciated the graduates, where he apprised the audience of NUST’s fast-paced growth, teaching and learning standards and supplemented by focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Last month, NUST was declared one among the top 100 universities in Asia.

NUST climbed to 87th position from its 112th position last year, in a 2019-based ranking by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

