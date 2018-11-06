Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

PTI names Good Governance committee


ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it had set up a special advisory committee for Good Governance with the approval of Imran Khan.

The committee comprises of Arshad Dad, SG, Naeem ul Haq, Special Assistant to PM (political affairs), Ejaz Ahmed Ch, Additional SG, Ejaz Minhas, Secretary of the Committee and Rabia Zia, member.

According to the party, the objective of the committee to submit proposals to help improve governance at various government levels.

The committee has also been tasked with searching and finding members of the public with such integrity and capability, which are appropriate for various advisory roles in different government departments.

Other objections are: Setting aims and objectives for such members of the public to raise standards of delivery of the respective departments, monitor and evaluate work of these members of the public in advisory roles and report to the Chairman of the party.

The committee would take input from all and communicate with the relevant elected members of the Parliament and provincial assemblies. 

