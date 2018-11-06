Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has praised current captain Sarfraz Ahmed and backed him to remain in the role of captain until at least the end of next year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In an interview published on the website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Misbah said that Pakistan had gone through a mixed time under Sarfraz. His first Test series in charge saw Pakistan slip to their first series defeat in the UAE since 2002 against Sri Lanka, but they have since recorded an impressive draw in England and a win over Australia in the UAE.

“Sarfraz is improving as captain with each passing day and has been leading the side very well,” said Misbah. “All this talk of the captaincy being a burden on him or him facing problems with three formats is absurd. I am very much sure that he will do a great job in the World Cup too.”

Pakistan are going on top in Twenty20 Internationals as they have won 11 series in a row, and nine games in a row too.

However, their form has been varied in One-day Internationals. Sarfraz began his reign by memorably leading Pakistan team to the Champions Trophy title, which was followed up with three 5-0 series results; two for, against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and one against, inflicted by New Zealand.

The Asia Cup saw Pakistan struggling under Sarfraz, who faced severe criticism. Pakistan were twice beaten by India, while a loss to Bangladesh saw them fail to make the final.

“I think every team and player experience a bad patch in their career and Asia Cup was that bad patch for Pakistan,” said Misbah. “I know that the players would learn from their mistakes and overcome them to excel in all formats from here on. I think this is the right time to announce Sarfraz as captain because we don’t have much time left for the World Cup.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Foakes debut leads England revival in Sri Lanka Test

Foakes debut leads England revival in Sri Lanka Test
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test
Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle

Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle
Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months

Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months
Load More load more

Spotlight

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'
Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments

Zero makers clarify allegations of hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts