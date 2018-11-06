Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has praised current captain Sarfraz Ahmed and backed him to remain in the role of captain until at least the end of next year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In an interview published on the website of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Misbah said that Pakistan had gone through a mixed time under Sarfraz. His first Test series in charge saw Pakistan slip to their first series defeat in the UAE since 2002 against Sri Lanka, but they have since recorded an impressive draw in England and a win over Australia in the UAE.

“Sarfraz is improving as captain with each passing day and has been leading the side very well,” said Misbah. “All this talk of the captaincy being a burden on him or him facing problems with three formats is absurd. I am very much sure that he will do a great job in the World Cup too.”

Pakistan are going on top in Twenty20 Internationals as they have won 11 series in a row, and nine games in a row too.

However, their form has been varied in One-day Internationals. Sarfraz began his reign by memorably leading Pakistan team to the Champions Trophy title, which was followed up with three 5-0 series results; two for, against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and one against, inflicted by New Zealand.

The Asia Cup saw Pakistan struggling under Sarfraz, who faced severe criticism. Pakistan were twice beaten by India, while a loss to Bangladesh saw them fail to make the final.

“I think every team and player experience a bad patch in their career and Asia Cup was that bad patch for Pakistan,” said Misbah. “I know that the players would learn from their mistakes and overcome them to excel in all formats from here on. I think this is the right time to announce Sarfraz as captain because we don’t have much time left for the World Cup.”