November 6, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

People magazine names Idris Elba the 'sexiest man alive'

Acclaimed British actor Idris Elba has scored himself the title of 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine and upon receiving the news, the actor could not believe his ears!

According to People magazine, the 46-year-old actor was dumbfounded after discovering the crown of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ upon his head.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really? Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure,” he had stated.

The big news was publicized on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the actor was brought in via satellite from his hometown of London.

Amidst the show, talk show host Jimmy Fallon had made the Luther actor strike poses similar to that on the magazine cover with him adding: “My mom is going to be very, very proud.”

Elba had revealed to the publication stories of his childhood and how his African American parents raised him as the only child in East London.

“I was very tall and skinny. And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, OK? I got picked on a little bit. But again, as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers,” he revealed during the interview. 

