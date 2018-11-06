Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

There used to be a  public holiday across the country on November 9 on the occasion of Allma Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary, but the  day is now  an ordinary working day since the previous government decided to do away with the holiday in 2015.

As the month of November  started last week, people all the over the internet are speculating about  whether the new government would restore the holiday on Iqbal Day.

Some users have been  spreading fake  news  with the logos of  popular  TV channels  that the government has announced a holiday day on Iqbal Day.

The government has yet to come up with a notification regarding its decision. 

