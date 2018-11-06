Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

There used to be a public holiday across the country on November 9 on the occasion of Allma Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary, but the day is now an ordinary working day since the previous government decided to do away with the holiday in 2015.

As the month of November started last week, people all the over the internet are speculating about whether the new government would restore the holiday on Iqbal Day.

Some users have been spreading fake news with the logos of popular TV channels that the government has announced a holiday day on Iqbal Day.

The government has yet to come up with a notification regarding its decision.