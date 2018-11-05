Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

DUBAI: Scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand played at Dubai stadium on Sunday.

The record-setting Babar Azam, who became the quickest batsman to reach 1,000 Twenty20 runs, steered Pakistan to another Twenty20 series whitewash as green shirts thrashed New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final match.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I. Green shirts thrashed Kiwis by 47 runs to whitewash 3-0 in the three-match series.

Pakistan scored 166-3 in 20 overs, while chasing a big target , New Zealand were all out on 119 in 16.5 overs .

Player of the match

Ranked number one in Twenty20s, Babar Azam hit a punishing 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes to be declared player of the match.

Man of the series

While Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 not out with two sixes and four boundaries to recieve the award of man of the series.

SCOREBOARD

===============================================================

Pakistan

===============================================================

Fakhar Zaman c Chapman b Ferguson 11

Babar Azam c Southee b de Grandhomme 79

Mohammad Hafeez not out 53

Shoaib Malik c Ferguson b de Grandhomme 19

Asif Ali not out 2

---------------------------------------------------------------

Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for three wkts; 20 overs) 166

===============================================================

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Khan Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zaman), 2-123 (Azam), 3-154 (Malik)

Bowling: Rance 4-0-22-0, Southee 4-0-30-0, Ferguson 4-0-29-1, Grandhomme 4-0-41-2 (1w), Sodhi 2-0-22-0, Munro 2-0-21-0,

===============================================================

New Zealand

===============================================================

G. Phillips b Shadab 26

C. Munro b Ashraf 2

C. de Grandhomme run out 6

K. Williamson c Azam b Shadab 60

M. Chapman st Sarfraz b Imad 2

R. Taylor c Sarfraz b Shadab 7

T. Seifert b Wasim 0

T. Southee run out 0

I. Sodhi not out 11

L. Ferguson c Sarfraz b Maqsood 1

S. Rance b Maqsood 1

---------------------------------------------------------------

Extras: (lb 2, w 1) 3

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (all out; 16.5 overs) 119

===============================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Munro), 2-13 (Grandhomme), 3-96 (Williamson), 4-97 (Phillips), 5-103 (Chapman), 6-103 (Seifert), 7-104 (Southee), 8-107 (Taylor), 9-113 (Ferguson), 10-119 (Rance)

Bowling: Hafeez 2-0-8-0, Ashraf 2-0-6-1, Wasim 4-0-28-2 (1w), Shinwari 3-0-24-0, Maqsood 1.5-0-21-2, Shadab 4-0-30-3

Result: Pakistan won by 47 runs

Player of The Match: Babar Azam

Man of The Series: Mohammad Hafeez

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Rashid Riaz (Pak) and Asif Yaqoob (Pak)

Tv umpire: Shozab Raza (Pak)

Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (IND)

