PAF Shaheens lift CAS Challenge Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD:- The 27th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2018 concluded at Rawalpindi Garrison Polo Club on Sunday.

PAF Shaheens won the thrilling final match by defeating PAF Falcons with 8 goals to 6 ½.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

He gave away prizes amongst the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Cup to the winning team.



PAF Falcons was led by Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, while PAF Shaheens played under the captaincy of Air Commodore Arif Kazmi. Seven teams from all over the country participated in this tournament including PAF Shaheens, Al-Saboor Polo, Young Guns, Security-2000, President Body Guard, General Headquarters and PAF Falcons.

High ranking military and civil officials and a large number of polo enthusiasts witnessed the match.

The CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the Sports Calendar.