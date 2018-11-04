Sun November 04, 2018
November 4, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 4, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 4, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Many of you will spend a lot of time daydreaming or woolgathering today. You just can’t help it. That’s OK.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be careful with all financial matters today. Something might confuse you. You could have the wrong information, or someone else might deliberately try to deceive you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your energy level is low today, so just accept this. Get more rest if you can. Don’t try to work too hard or take on big projects.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

It’s likely that you’ll meet someone who will misrepresent something today. (Possibly, you are tempted to do this?) Either way, avoid this losing situation. You don’t need it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be very careful today in your discussions with others, especially in group situations. Deceptionand misinformation are rampant today. Agree to nothing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In discussion with authority figures today, try to be as clear as you can. If you don’t understand what is expected of you, clarify it. People are confusing today!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you think someone is seducing you to a new way of thinking today, be careful! You easily can be swayed if someone tells you what you want to hear (even if it’s not true).

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is not the day to make important decisions about how to share or divide anything, especially jointly held property and inheritances. Postpone this for another day. (You’ll be glad you did.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep things light in all your interactions with partners and close friends today, because misunderstandings are rampant. Others might misunderstand you – or vice versa, you will misunderstand them. Just cope.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be ready to double-check facts and information on the job today, because people will make mistakes, including you. Someone also might spread a falsehood or simply be misinformed about something.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t be discouraged in matters related to romance, children, sports and entertainment. It’s very easy to believe that your glass is half-empty today. That’s just how things look.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

A parent or family member might discourage you in some way today. Worse yet, someone actually might lie to you. Nothing is as it appears today. Tread carefully.

