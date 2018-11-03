Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine join Quetta Gladiators after 'blockbuster' PSL trade

ISLAMABAD: Explosive batsman Umar Akmal and West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine have joined Quetta Gladiators for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a blockbuster trade with Quetta Gladiators.

According to a tweet by the cricket league, Sunil Narine and Umar Akmal have moved to Quetta while Hassan Khan and Rahat Ali have joined Lahore Qalandars.

“The magician Sunil Narine has joined Quetta Gladiators and will make us even more stronger in @thePSLt20 season 4. One of the best spinners in the world and can play match-winning knocks as well,” Quetta Gladiators tweeted.

The franchise also said that explosive batsman Umar Akmal was now a part of Quetta Gladiators.

“He will provide much needed firepower in the batting order and can win matches singlehandedly on his day,” he said.


