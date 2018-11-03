TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace





LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and leader Afzal Qadri have been booked on charges of rioting and disrupting law and order in Lahore, Geo reported.

Quoting police, it said that 500 TLP supporters, including their leaders, have been charged with disrupting peace and blocking roads in the city.

Two cases have also been lodged in the federal capital on charges of damaging public and private properties.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has said action will be taken against elements involved in damaging properties and harming common citizens.

In a statement, the ministry said it is in the process of identifying such elements and action will be taken against such elements.

Videos and CCTV footage are being analysed to identify individuals involved in vandalism and violence, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also reviewing related content on social media for the purpose.

The ministry said that cases have been booked and that arrests will also be carried out.

The nationwide protests broke out after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, who was on death row since 2010.

The protests ended after the government reached an agreement with agitators on late Friday night.