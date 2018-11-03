Sat November 03, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 3, 2018

Turkey´s Erdogan says Khashoggi killing ordered by highest level of Saudi govt

ANKARA:  The order to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi came from the "highest levels" of the Saudi government, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an op-ed piece published by the Washington Post on Friday.

However, he wrote: "I do not believe for a second that King Salman, the custodian of the holy mosques, ordered the hit on Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul exactly one month ago on Oct.2.

Erdogan  also refrained from directly accusing the crown prince.

An adviser to Erdogan said last week that MbS, as the crown prince is informally known, had "blood on his hands" over Khashoggi's killing, the bluntest comments yet from someone linked to Erdogan about Riyadh´s de facto ruler in connection with the death.

The Saudi government initially insisted Khashoggi had left the consulate, later saying he died in an unplanned "rogue operation".

Last week, the kingdom´s public prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb said the attack was premeditated. 

"No one should dare to commit such acts on the soil of a NATO ally again.

If anyone chooses to ignore that warning, they will face severe consequences," Erdogan warned in the op-ed piece.

"PUPPETMASTERS"

Erdogan accused the Saudi consul in Istanbul of lying "through his teeth" and the Saudi chief prosecutor of refusing to cooperate, stalling the process and not answering simple questions.

Earlier on Friday, another Erdogan adviser said the team that killed Khashoggi in Istanbul cut up his body in order to dissolve it for easier disposal, the newspaper Hurriyet reported.

Yasin Aktay, who advises Erdogan and was a friend of Khashoggi´s, told Hurriyet that the body was disposed of by dismembering and dissolving.

"According to the latest information we have, the reason they dismembered his body is to dissolve it easier.

