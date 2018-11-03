Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd Twenty20





ABU DHABI: The Scoreboard of the second of three-T20 International series between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I. Green shirts thrashed Kiwis by 6 wickets in a thrilling competition to take 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand scored 153-7 with Corey Anderson (44 not out) and Colin Munro (44). While Pakistan overhauled the target for the loss of four wickets in 19.4 overs.



Mohammad Hafeez brilliantly smashed 34 (not out) hitting a winning boundary, Babar Azam scored 40 and Asif Ali contributed 38 to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

While Shaheen Afridi was declared player of the match as he clinched 3 wickets for 20 runs.



SCOREBOARD



==============================================================



New Zealand

==============================================================

C. Munro st Sarfraz b Hafeez 44

G. Phillips c Sarfraz b Shaheen 5

K. Williamson c Zaman b Shaheen 37

C. de Grandhomme c Malik b Wasim 4

R. Taylor run out 3

C. Anderson not out 44

T. Seifert c Shadab b Shaheen 11

T. Southee run out 0

A. Milne not out 0

==============================================================

Extras: (lb2, nb2, w1) 5

--------------------------------------------------------------



Total: (for seven wkts; 20 overs) 153

==============================================================

Did not bat: I. Sodhi, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Phillips), 2-56 (Munro), 3-67 (Grandhomme), 4-83 (Taylor), 5-125 (Williamson), 6-148 (Seifert), 7-149 (Southee)

==============================================================

Pakistan

==============================================================

Fakhar Zaman c Williamson b Milne 24

Babar Azam c sub (Ferguson) b Southee 40

Asif Ali lbw b Munro 38

Mohammad Hafeez not out 34

Shoaib Malik c Phillips b Milne 10

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0

==============================================================

Extras: (lb3, w5) 8

--------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for four wkts; 19.4 overs) 154

==============================================================

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Zaman), 2-96 (Azam), 3-114 (Asif), 4-148 (Malik)

===========================================================



BOWLING New Zealand

===========================================================

Patel 2-0-18-0 (1w)

Southee 4-0-26-1 (2w)

Milne 2.4-0-25-2

Grandhomme 4-0-21-0 (1w)

Sodhi 4-0-39-0 (1w)

Munro 3-0-22-1

===========================================================

BAWLING Pakistan



===========================================================

Wasim 4-0-25-1

Ashraf 3-0-27-0

Hafeez 2-0-12-1

Hasan 3-0-43-0 (2nb)

Shaheen 4-0-20-3

Shadab 4-0-24-0 (1w)

===========================================================

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets

Player of the match: Pakistan



Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Rashid Riaz (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (IND)



