November 2, 2018
November 2, 2018

Shireen Mazari takes notice of doctor sisters getting forced to marry for inheritance land

RAJANPUR: Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took notice on Friday of two sisters getting forced into marriage in a ‘watta satta’ arrangement in exchange of withdrawing rights from their inherited land.

The Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf leader spoke to DPO Rajanpur Haroon Rasheed regarding the matter urging him to take action against those responsible, terming the case ‘unacceptable.’

It was further revealed by Mazari that the answerable party was summoned to appear before the DPO on Saturday as well.

"Spoke to DPO Rajanpur, Haroon Rashid, on this case. It is unacceptable & against the law to force anyone to marry against their will. He agreed & said he had made that clear to those responsible. They have been summoned again tomorrow by the DPO," she stated.

According to the minister, no panchayat was held while the decisions were made by two people only who were also issued warnings by the DPO stating that the land cannot be forcibly taken away from the father of the girls, Jagan Mazari.

"Father of the girls reassured by DPO who also warned the other side that they cannot take the land forcibly away from the father - who had incidentally volunteered to pay them cash. No Panchayat was held - just two ppl decided & they have now been warned by DPO," read her tweet.

It was revealed earlier today, by the brother of the two doctor sisters, Tariq, asserting that the two were getting forced into marriage with their two illiterate cousins in a ‘watta satta’ arrangement, or otherwise getting urged to give up their inherited share of agricultural land.

He added further that the panchayat was compelling them to wed their uncle, Huzoor Baksh’s sons in spite of their refusal while the police is not helping either.

Watta Satta is an arrangement of marriage where two siblings are married into the same family in exchange for something.

